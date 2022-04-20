Only Cows Breathe Out Oxygen: Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Rawat

Dehradun: Days after Uttarakhand BJP President Ajay Bhatt highlighted miraculous properties of water in the Garud Ganga river, state Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has claimed that cows are the only animals that breath out oxygen.

In a video that has gone viral on the social media, Rawat said: "Cow is the only animal that both inhales and exhales oxygen. This is why we have given it the status of the mother."

"Breathing problems can be cured by massaging cows, and tuberculosis can be cured by living in proximity with them," said the Chief Minister.

Rawat said as Animal Husbandry Minister in the erstwhile BJP government in 2007-12, he got a research done on how useful a cow was. "Now scientists are putting their seal of approval on it," he added. Recently, state BJP President was at the centre of a controversy for highlighting "miraculous" properties in the water of Garud Ganga river in Bageshwar district. "The Garud Ganga water has miraculous properties. Women can avoid complications during preganency and Caesarean deliveries by drinking its water. This is widely practiced by pregnant women in the hills of Kumaon region. Scientists can conduct studies to verify this claim," the MP from Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar had said.

A BJP spokesman refused to comment on the claims. State Congress Vice President Surya Kant Dhasmana said the BJP can do any miracle to mislead common people.