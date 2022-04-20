Only BJP Is Committed Towards Construction Of Ram Temple: Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday claimed that the BJP is the only party which is committed towards construction of Ram Temple at Ayodhya and other political parties are just trying to confuse the people.

"We are the party who will construct the Ram Temple when and when ever it will be required. Other parties are just talking about 'Janau and Gotra ' to confuse the people," the CM said while pacifying the youths demanding immediate construction of the temple. The CM was speaking at the inaugural function of the Youth Kumbh here on Sunday.

He also assured the youths that they will participate and join the movement of the construction of the Ram temple. He also hit out at the opposition saying these people are now talking about Janau and Gotra but they have never believed the existence of Ram and Krishna. During the function the youths raised the slogan of "Jo Mandir banayega, vote usiko jayega," and " Raj tilak ki karo tayari, aa rahe hai bhagwadhari." The CM said that the coming Kumbh at Prayagraj will be historic in every aspect when pilgrims will get 'sudh' Ganga water.

He also hit out at opposition for terming the Kumbh 'anti-women' and against the environment ." Indian culture is the most environment friendly in the world. It it our culture that the Ganga is called as Ma and cow as Mother " the CM said, adding that now UNESCO has also recognised Kumbh which has made it a global affair. He further said that the Akshya Vat, which was closed since Akbar's time, will be reopened for the pilgrims during the Kumbh after 400 years.

Speaking as a chief guest RSS functionary Krishna Gopal said that Hindus are the most secular community in the world. "It is the majority Hindus who have made this country a secular state and it is the community which had kept the country united, " he said.

The RSS leader said that several countries got disintegrated after their freedom which includes Russia and others, but India in the 70th year of independence was moving ahead in a strong way with unity and integrity.

He further said that it is only because of the dedication and sacrifice of the Hindus that the country has been united and developing on a faster note. 'India which was once the richest country of the world is not struggling with poverty. The attackers had plundered the country leading to this condition,' he said. Mr Gopal said still the country has got the largest talents in the world as the highest engineers in the world are from this country. Besides, industrialists and defence personnel are best in the world due to which it has turned into a biggest power in the world. He said that it would be the first Kumbh when pilgrims are slated to get clean Ganga jal. UP Governor Ram Naik, along with several state ministers, attended the Youth Kumbh held at Smriti Upvan in the state capital. UNI