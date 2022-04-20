Only 83 Active Covid Cases In UP Now

Uttar Pradesh is now left with just 83 active cases, 51 per cent of which are in four districts, including Lucknow, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Prayagraj and Meerut.As many as 42 districts of the state have zero active Covid cases, while 20 are left with just one case each. Meanwhile, the state recorded eight new cases in the past 24 hours, while 10 persons recovered from the infection in the same duration.The new cases were reported from seven districts.Health officials have urged people to adhere to the Covid-19 protocol in individual and social interest to ensure that there is no resurgence of Covid cases, as is being witnessed in some states. —IANS