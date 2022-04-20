Only 40% of land for bullet train project acquired

Gandhinagar: According to the information released in the Gujarat state assembly, only about 40% of the land has been required for the ambitious bullet train project, between Ahmedabad and Mumbai. The state government tabled the 3rd annual report 2018-19 of the central government's flagship project.

Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat Nitin Patel on Monday tabled the 2018-19 annual report of the 'National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL)'. According to the report, only about 40% of the land requirement for the dream project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, bullet train between Ahmedabad and Mumbai, is acquired.

The acquisition is based on the joint measurement survey (JMS). The total land required for the entire project is 1,380 hectares, where 939.69 hectare falls in Gujarat, 431.2 hectare falls in Maharashtra and 8.70 hectare in Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

The NHSRCL has envisaged integration of passenger terminals of of terminals of of the bullet train with the Railways and Metro at Sabarmati and Ahmedabad.

For this integration, various Railway facilities will be required to be shifted. Besides, electrical overhead lines and civic utilities such as water and Drainage pipes, roads, telecom cables and infrastructure will also be required to be shifted to accommodate the bullet train network.

The NHSRCL company has obtained various environmental clearances like the CRZ clearance across Narmada river in Bharuch district, the wildlife clearance for Thane Creek Flamingo wildlife sanctuary sanctuary and Sanjay Gandhi National Park and Tungareshwar wildlife Sanctuary.

The NHSRCL has also carried out out tree transplantation at various places in Ahmedabad. According to the project, around 3,000 trees will be axed for the project in Ahmedabad.

