Only 12 New nCoV Cases In 24 Hrs In U’khand, Death Rate Remains Alarming

Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On August 22, 2021

Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 3,42,749 on Sunday at 6.00 PM as 12 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 3,29,006 cured and recovered patients, while the number of active cases in the state came down to 317. The state's toll remained static at 7,377 as no one succumbed to SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the number of those migrated out of State too remained the same i e 6,049. Total number of patients treated and recuperated today stood at 16. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State remained the same at 95.99%; it was way behind the pan-India average of 97.57%, 98.6% in UP, its parent State, 96.66% in Delhi, 98.22% in Haryana and 99.44% in not-too-distant Gurugram—the highest recovery rate registered in India. Bhopal with 99.13% followed it. The daily positivity rate in Uttarakhand which dramatically came down to 0.18% thirtyone days back straight from 5.70% a day before stood at 0.12% today vis-a-vis pan-India’s 1.95%, UP’s 0.02%, Delhi’s 0.07% and Gurugram’s 1%. A very high death rate of 2.15% has woefully come to stay for months together in Uttarakhand against Delhi’s 1.74%, Haryana’s 1.16%, Gurugram’s 0.4% and all-India average of 1.34%. District Dehradun reported the maximum number of 4 fresh cases, whereas Bageshwar and Rudraprayag followed with 2 each. That apart, 1 case each was detected in Nainital, Pithoragarh, U S Nagar and Uttarkashi and 0 (Nil) each in Almora, Chamoli, Champawat, Haridwar, Pauri Garhwal and Tehri Garhwal.