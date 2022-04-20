Online Workshop on 'Yoga at Home' at PU













Chandigarh (The Hawk): To mark the celebrations of International Yoga Day, PU NSS andNSS Open Unitin collaboration with AYUDH (Awaken Youth; Unite for Dharma)organized 14 days National Level Online Workshop on the theme "Yoga at Home" from 7 - 21 June, 2021.

The event completed its first week on 11th June, 2021. The workshop was jointly inaugurated on 7th June, 2021 by Br. Harshamitra Chaitanya, Lead Yoga Facilitator from AYUDH and NSS Programme Officers, Dr. Sucha Singh &Er. Binesh Bhatia. The workshop is being organized under the UN's theme "Yoga at Home – Yoga with Family" daily from 6.30am to 7.15am on ZOOM, due to covid-19 situation in the country. The main objective of the workshop is to incorporate Yoga into our daily lives for rejuvenating the body and mind. During the online sessions of its 1st week, Br. Chaitanya Highlighted how the community can deal COVID-19 by practicing Yoga at Home. More than 500 NSS volunteers of UT Chandigarh are participating and performing Yoga Asanas at their homes with family members. Dr. Sucha Singh highlighted that the workshop would surely help these volunteers for boosting their mental health during this covid-19 pandemic. Volunteers also pledged to aware the family members about the positive impacts of Yoga in their daily routine.