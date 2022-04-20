Online Workshop on 'Improving Psychosocial skills during Covid-19 Pandemic'

























Chandigarh (The Hawk): Mahatma Gandhi National Council of Rural Education(MGNCRE), Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, GOI in collaboration with National Service Scheme, Panjab University organised an Online workshop entitled "Guidance on Psychosocial skills to Helpers Workshop" ,today.

The workshop was hosted by NSS Programme Coordinator, Prof. Ashwani Koul along with subject expert Dr. Ranbir Singh Battan from MGNCRE as a keynote speaker.

Dr. Ranbir stressed upon the idea of motivating the NSS volunteers for their voluntary participation in the areas around them for helping the corona victims as covid helpers. Workshop focused on the creation of teams of volunteers who will work with the support of hospitals and NGOs to help covid-19 patients by providing them different services.

NSS Unit of Dr. Sucha Singh and NSS Open Unit, UT Chandigarh offered their services to disseminate right information about covid-19, helping covid patients with food and other services and helping people to get the covid vaccine to minimize the risk of covid-19. Dr. Battan also briefed volunteers about how to identify social problems in the post COVID-19 scenario and then how to work in teams to tackle the problems faced by different people.

Nearly 100 NSS volunteers and NSS Programme Officers attended the workshop. In the end, Prof. Koul thanked and congratulated all participants for their active engagement in the online workshop.