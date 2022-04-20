Online Spoken Sanskrit Classes Organized By IIT Roorkee Conclude With A Grand Valedictory Session

Prime Minister Of India Narendra Modi Has Commended The Initiative Organized By IIT Roorkee

Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Minister of Human Resource Development Was The Chief Guest On The Occasion

Roorkee (The Hawk): The course-1 of online Spoken Sanskrit classes titled "Subhashitam- Samskritam" organized by the Sanskrit Club of IIT Roorkee in association with Samskrita Bharati, concluded today with a valedictory session. The Chief Guest for the valedictory session was Hon'ble Minister of Human Resource Development Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'. Prof. Subhash Kak, Oklahoma State University, USA; Member of Indian Prime Minister's Science Technology and Innovations Advisory Council along and Shri Dinesh Kamat, All India Organizing Secretary, Samskrita Bharati were Guests of Honour.

Hon'ble Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi in his appreciation letter commended this initiative of IIT Roorkee and Samskrita Bharati. He said that Sanskrit has been an integral part of our tradition since antiquity and our Sanskrit scriptures have been vehicles of expression of Indian wisdom, philosophy, science, and ethics. He added that such events play an instrumental role in enabling participants to develop a keen interest in the language.

"Sanskrit is one of the oldest languages of the world. There is a need to sensitize the new age generation towards the uniqueness and significance of Sanskrit language. Such initiatives go a long way in sensitizing the young generation towards preserving the Indian culture and knowledge systems" said Hon'ble Minister of HRD Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'.

"I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for encouraging us and the esteemed Chief Guest Hon'ble Minister of Human Resource Development Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' for gracing this online event. The 12-day online classes aimed to help participants learn speaking elementary Sanskrit." said Prof. Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee.

The programme was launched on the auspicious day of Guru Purnima by the Sanskrit Club of IIT Roorkee and was open to all with a workable knowledge of an Indian language anywhere in the world. It imparted spoken Sanskrit lessons free of cost via the WebEx platform and YouTube live. Around 3000 people in the age group between 18 years to 40 years from 20 countries attended the classes.

The next 4 courses are scheduled to start from 1st week of August 2020.