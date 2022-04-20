Online Session on Dil Se Dil Ki Baat, Sister Manjula Ke Sath by PU

















Chandigarh (The Hawk): Keeping up with the string of enlightening sessions under the aegis of 7th International Online Self Development Programme, Panjab University organised the 22nd session, 'Dil se dil ki baat, Sis Manjula ke sath', on Sunday, 9th May, 2021.

The speaker, Ms Manjula, Science teacher and Heartfulness Meditation, Amritsar spoke passionately about outer and inner conflict, and how we always fall prey to this dual between heart and mind in order to find answers. She beautifully expressed her views by citing examples from the ancient Indian epic Mahabharata that best explains this dual, and how a single human plays all these characters at different points of time during one lifetime. She talked about the philosophical and psychological concepts of Dharma and the three Gunas of Hindu Philosophy- Satva, Rajas and Tamas. She explained the need of being a 'Karma Yogi' in true sense without running after the benefits that are to be obtained from our actions. By giving examples from her real life, Ms Manjula addressed the gathering about the presence of Lord Almighty who is always there to help those who are on the right path.

The speaker further spoke about the importance of self-analysis in realising our true potential and getting rid of all conflicts both inside and outside. She stressed that this could only be achieved by meditation, and its importance is something that can't be neglected.

Earlier, the session began with a practice of meditative relaxation technique by Ms Akanksha Mahajan, PhD scholar from University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Panjab University. Prof Latika Sharma, Education Department, PU commenced the session by giving greetings of 'Mother's day'. She mentioned how we look around us, so desperately , for the one like sister Manjula with whom we can speak our hearts, just like we used to with our Mother. She introduced the speaker Ms. Manjula.

More than 50 research scholars/post-graduate students from various disciplines, teachers and principals, participated in the session. Prof OP Katare from UIPS, encouraged the attendees to come forward for being a trainee for learning heartfulness meditation with the trainers. The session concluded with a Vote of Thanks by Prof Latika with a special mention of the untiring efforts of the team of youth volunteers led by Ms Nidhi Sareen, another PhD scholar, UIAMS who led the today's session.