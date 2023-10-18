Online Registrations For Yuva Sangam (Phase III) Commence For Participation

New Delhi (The Hawk): The registration portal for Phase III of Yuva Sangam, under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (EBSB), was launched today. Yuva Sangam is an initiative by the Government of India to strengthen people-to-people connect between youth belonging to different States/UTs of India. Interested youth in the age group of 18-30 years, mainly students, NSS/ NYKS volunteers, employed/self-employed persons, etc. may register through the YUVA SANGAM portal to participate in the forthcoming Phase.

The idea of a sustained and structured cultural connect between people of different regions was mooted by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi during the Rashtriya Ekta Divas held on 31st October 2015 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. To take this idea forward, EBSB was launched on 31st October 2016.

Yuva Sangam, launched under EBSB, draws inspiration from the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and focuses on experiential learning and imbibing knowledge of the rich diversity of India on a first-hand basis. It is an on-going cultural exchange with the celebration of diversity at its core wherein participants gain an immersive experience of diverse facets of life, natural landforms, development landmarks, recent achievements, and youth connect in the host state. Twenty eminent institutions across India have been identified for Phase III of Yuva Sangam. During Phase III of Yuva Sangam, participants from 20 HEIs will be visiting 22 states and UTs.

Yuva Sangam is a Government of India initiative that focuses on organizing exposure tours for the youth, including on-campus and off-campus students, from one state to another. Multi-dimensional exposure under five broad areas will be provided to them, which are Paryatan (Tourism), Parampara (Traditions), Pragati (Development), Paraspar Sampark (People-to-people connect), and Prodyogiki (Technology). Youths across various states will visit other states for 5-7 days during which they will get an immersive experience of various facets of the state they are visiting and interact with the local youth.

The participating ministries of EBSB include M/o Education, Home Affairs, Culture, Tourism, Youth Affairs & Sports, I&B, and Railways, having distinct roles and responsibilities for the implementation of their respective duties. The Ministry of Education is responsible for the selection of youth and conducting tours through Higher Education Institutes.

Yuva Sangam has been organized collaboratively on the model of Kashi Tamil Sangamam (KTS) and has garnered immense response and participation from all corners of India. More than 3,240 people across India have participated in 73 tours in various phases of Yuva Sangam including the pilot phase under EBSB. It has infused the spirit of volunteerism in the youth of the nation with Yuva Sangam delegates volunteering intensively in the NEP Celebrations and Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam held in Delhi in July 2023, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign and various other nation building activities..