Online Principals Meet by HRDC, PU

Chandigarh (The Hawk): An online Principals' Meet on "Human Resource Development in Higher Education: Collaboration of HRDCs and Institutional Heads" was organised by the UGC-Human Resource Development Centre, Panjab University Chandigarh today in which 20 Principals and institutional heads from affiliated colleges of PU participated.

Inaugurating the meet Prof. Raj Kumar, Vice-Chancellor said that human resource is the ultimate resource of a nation and all other resources can be utilised only if the human resources is up to the mark, educated and trained. It is both our duty and necessity to focus our attention and invest in the human resource of our institute.

Prof. S.K. Tomar, Director, HRDC, Panjab University briefed the participants about the human resource development activities of the centre. He told that in addition to faculty. It also organises programmes for the hostel wardens, researchers, academic administrators, support staff and research scholars also. He said that individuals can achieve their full potential only through hand holding, capacity building and training.

Dr. Ajay Sharma, Dr. P.S. Gaorcha, Dr. Roshan Lal, Dr. R.S. Jhanji, Dr. Neena S. Pajni institutional heads from colleges in Ludhiana, Jalalabad, Hoshiarpur, Chandigarh spoke on the theme and provided valuable insights.