Online Portal for Transcripts Inaugurated by PU VC

Chandigarh (The Hawk): The online portal i.e. transcript.puchd.ac.in for verification of academic qualifications/transcripts was inaugurated today by Prof. Raj Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, Panjab University. PU VC lauded the efforts put in by the examination branch especially Mrs. Nishi Goyal, System Manager, Computer Unit who played an instrumental role in development of this portal.

Prof. Jagat Bhushan, Controller of Examinations highlighted the salient features of this online portal and appreciated the hard work put up by the staff members of his branch in development of this software which has been developed totally in-house. Prof. Jagat Bhushan, COE highlighted the advantages of this online portal which are as under:-

· Candidate can fill Online application form and upload documents which he/she wants to verify through this portal easily from anywhere in the world.

· Candidate can pay fee online through debit card, credit card, online banking, UPI etc.

· Allow full Interaction between candidate and Certificate Section with proper record.

· Candidate will get SMS, Email about the status of his/her application instantly when updated by certificate section so candidate need not to contact PU again and again for knowing the status of his/her application

· Smoothen and speed up the Work of Certificate section

· Complete Record of each activity and will Increase Transparency

· Replace the current manual system

· Complete processing of application form through this portal.

· Candidate can upload his pending documents after submitting the form also if there is any discrepancy in the form which will be informed to the candidate by certificate section through SMS and Email.

· Various reports are generated through this portal which will save the processing time of the certificate section.

He further informed that the pendency level of transcript verification, which was very high in the Certificate Section and has been a nagging problem, would hopefully be resolved very soon. This section will be able to provide these services to the general public with a minimum waiting period. This online portal would bring in efficiency as well as transparency in the system.