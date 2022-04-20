Online Poem Recitation Competition By PU Gandhian Studies

Chandigarh (The Hawk): The Department of Gandhian and Peace Studies in collaboration with the Panjab University Alumni Association and Social Substance organized the Online Poem Recitation Competition of the age group of 12 -21 years via Cisco WebEx online portal in celebrating Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti , today.

While welcoming the audience and other invited members of PU Alumni Association, the Chairperson of the Department Dr. Manish Sharma highlighted the requirement of poem's that how one can express one's feelings and respect to others and nation and how it inspires others. The participants from various places participated in the competition and most of them opted for the theme on 'COVID-19 Situation" and some also picked up nationalism. Some of the participants were Sacvir, Anusha, Jainam P. Modi, Dikshit, Shaurya, Simaran Kaur. All participants were given 02 minutes to recite their self-composed poems. Apart from the participants, the event was also opened up for the audience who were above 21 years of age but they will not be able to get the cash prizes.

In the end, Dr Manish Sharma and Dr. Arun Bansal proposed a vote of thanks to all the participants and other invited members of PU Alumni Association for attending and participating in the event and the results of this event will be declared on 2nd October, 2020 during the special lecture function.