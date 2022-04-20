Online open book examination postponed: DU to Delhi HC

New Delhi: The Delhi University on Wednesday told the Delhi High Court that it has postponed the online Open Book Examination (OBE) which was slated to commence from July 10.

Advocate Sachin Dutta informed the court that after the revised guidelines of the UGC and MHRD have come in, the varsity has planned to postpone the said online examinations.

"We were willing to hold it, but the UGC guidelines came at the last moment," Dutta submitted before a single judge bench of Justice Pratibha M Singh.

Responding to the submissions, the bench said, "There was no binding on you to postpone these exams in these new guidelines."

The petitioner submitted that many students are mailing them and telling them that they have admission procedures of foreign universities and the same would get cancelled if they don't submit their results by the end of July.

The court then said, "Do you (DU) see how you are playing with the future of the children?"

The matter has now been adjourned for the second half of the day as some new petitions have come in and the said documents could not reach the court.

