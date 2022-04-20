Online Lecture by Art History, PU

Chandigarh (The Hawk): The Department of Art History and Visual Arts, Panjab University organised a special online lecture by the art historian Professor R H Kulkarni from Karnataka Chitrakala Parishatha, Bengaluru. The talk was entitled "Mural Traditions of Karnataka: Vijayanagara and After". The scholar spoke of the patronage of architecture, sculpture and painting in the Vijayanagara empire and highlighted how sculptural forms and pictorial renderings show a conjunction. He also highlighted how literature was a great influence on the themes of the mural paintings and that Vijayanagara period paintings with their new mode of depiction serve as precursors to the succeeding period in Karnataka. The learned lecture was attended by faculty and students from the university and colleges.