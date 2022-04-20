Online Interact Meet Cum Exhibition On Exploration Of Forestry Based Technologies & Products

Dehradun (The Hawk): It is a well known fact that awareness programmes like interact-meets and exhibitions are effective and impressive media for farmers, wood based industries Non Government Organizations (NGOs), Self Help Groups (SHGs) and entrepreneurs. In fact, innovators, producers and different category of users usually come to know the technical know-how on technologies, products and their utilization with marketing linkages through this type of event.

Keeping this concept in view, Extension Division of Forest Research Institute, Dehradun organized an online Interact Meet cum Exhibition on "Exploration of forestry based technologies and products" where scientists of Forest Research Institute, Dehradun and entrepreneurs shared knowledge on different technologies related with raw material its processing and formulation of products. Other stakeholders like farmers, Government and Non Government Organizations, Self Help Groups also linked with the meet cum exhibition to gain the knowledge. Dr. Charan Singh, Scientist and Head Extension Division welcomed all the participants and invited Shri Arun Singh Rawat, IFS, Director General, Indian Council of Forestry Research & Education and Director, Forest Research Institute for inauguration of the meet cum exhibition. Shri Arun Singh Rawat inaugurated the meet cum exhibition and in his inaugural speech he said that this meet cum exhibition will certainly bring the institution and stakeholders on a common platform to explore the scientific interventions of institute among different stakeholders and mutual sharing of processing and utilization of forestry based products with marketing linkages. He mentioned that the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education, Dehradun is taking the initiative for establishing Technology Demonstration Centres in its institutes working in different parts of the country for dissemination of technologies and products developed by these institutes.

During technical session, Scientists of Forest Research Institute, Dr. Amit Pandey, Dr. Ashok Kumar, Shri. D. P. Khali and Dr, Ajay Kumar expressed their views and shared the knowledge on technologies developed with entrepreneurs and other stakeholders. Among entrepreneurs shri Ajay Kumar Saini, Shri Anil Chandola, Shri Natthu Hussain and Shri Keshav Sharma expressed their views and demonstrated their products online through power point presentations.

The anchoring of the programme was done by Dr. Charan Singh, Scientist & Head Extension Division and in concluding session, vote of thanks was delivered by Shri Rambir Singh, Scientist of Extension Division. Dr. Devendra Kumar, Scientist, Shri Vijay Kumar, Asstt. Conservator of Forests, Shri Priti Pal Singh, Dy. Rangerwith supporting team including Smt. Poonam Pant, Section Officer, Shri Ramesh Singh, Assistant done a commendable work and made the programme successful.