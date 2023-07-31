Online gaming, advertising under IB Ministry: Notification

New Delhi: According to a government announcement made on Monday, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is now responsible for regulating online gaming content and advertising.

The Government of India (Allocation of Business) Rules were updated to give the Information and Broadcasting Ministry responsibility for regulating online advertising and film and audio-visual programming/content made available by online content providers/publishers.

This will lead to news stories on online games and articles about online marketing. In essence, this applies to any form of marketing done online. Someone in authority has declared that the IT regulations can be changed at this time.—Input from Agencies