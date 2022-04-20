Online Collage Making Contest by PU

Chandigarh (The Hawk): The Department of Computer Science and Applications in collaboration with the National Service Scheme (NSS) of Panjab University organized Online Collage making contest on the theme Medicinal Plants in online mode for the students of different schools and colleges on the theme –"A small step toward awareness".

The Coordinator of the event Dr. Anuj Kumar said that Competitions of this nature will increase the observational expertise, response to beliefs, awareness, and concern of the students towards the use of medicinal plants. More than 200 students from different schools and colleges of India and abroad participated in this event.

Under the college participation category Priyanka from University of California, San Diego, United States secured 1st Position, Jagmeet Singh from Government Polytechnic, Khunimajra secured 2nd & Gurkirat Kaur from Panjab University secured 3rd position. Under the school participation category Dhairya Goyal of MGN Public School secured 1st position, Kritika Sharma of St Xaviers senior secondary school, Chandigarh secured 2nd position & Saikrit Gulati of St. John's High School, Chandigarh secured 3rd position.

Prof. Ashwani Koul, Coordinator of NSS Panjab University appreciated the efforts of participants. Mrs. Jasleen Kaur Bains, Chairpersons DCSA motivated the students to participate in the such type of activities.

Organizing Committee members Dr Vikas, Dr Sucha Singh, Dr. Tilak, Dr. Naveen & Student Coordinators Shakti, Silky, Sarita, contributed for the successful completion of this online event.