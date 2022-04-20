Online classes helped students complete curriculum in a pandemic: Nishank

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Tuesday said that amid the Covid-19 pandemic situation, online classes helped students complete their curriculum within time.

The Union Minister was attending the convocation of the Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University (HNBGU) through video conference.

Nishank said: "There is a lot of apprehension about the Covid-19 pandemic situation across the world once again but the government is fully prepared to fight against the pandemic. Braving the challenges, the university has managed to complete the syllabus of the students through online classes."

"Examination of around 48,000 students in the university was conducted in the online mode. As a result, the examination results could be declared on time and classes for the 2020-2021 session are also being held virtually. The admission process for the new classes is also going on in an online mode and which is an excellent training opportunity for future sessions."

Nishank said that the varsity is moving towards establishing new dimensions in the field of research through 40 research projects and 26 national and international MoUs.

"Universities are steadily moving towards academic goals through rich libraries, innovation , discharge of social responsibility and adoption of best practices. I am confident that through the new National Education Policy 2020, the university will also realise the concept of the 21st century knowledge era by making efforts towards education, research, innovation and community development."

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has propagated the slogan of 'Vocal for Local' and efforts are being made on a war footing for it. Uttarakhand will try to realise the concept of Vocal for Local, One India-Best India and Self-reliant India in this direction through education.

Nishank said, "Uttarakhand has created generations of new value systems in the field of education. Entering the 47th year of its establishment, this university has continued its journey of progress even in the midst of tough elections. Today, the state is progressing rapidly in the disciplines of knowledge, science and technology. "

The Education Minister congratulated the establishment of the Indian Himalayan Central University Consortium by NITI Aayog, New Delhi at the university.

