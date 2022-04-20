Online Book Launch organized by PU Alumni Association

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Prof. V K Sinha, Dean Research, Panjab University, launched an online book on "Basic Computational Techniques for Data Analysis" organized by Panjab University Alumni Association today.

This book has been jointly published by D. Narayana, Former Director, Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation, Thiruvananthapuram, Sharad Ranjan Associate Professor of

Economics at Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening), University of Delhi and Ms Nupur Tyagi Assistant Professor at Gargi College, University of Delhi. Dr. Sharad Ranjan is an alumni of Economics Department, Panjab University, Chandigarh, 1991 batch.

Prof. Sinha congratulated the authors and outlined the importance of data analysis in all the fields including science, management and arts.

Prof. Anupama Sharma, Dean Alumni Relations, Panjab University welcomed the authors and the Chief Guest and expressed her gratitude to the authors to consider PUAA as a launching platform for the book.

All the three authors of the book extensively interacted with the audience and gave information about the contents of the book. It was highlighted that the book has been designed to enable students of economics, commerce, management and social sciences in general to acquire knowledge and develop skills in statistical techniques and financial analysis using MS Excel. It seeks to prepare students with an understanding of basic statistical and financial concepts of practical use.

A vote of thanks was given by Dr Monika Aggarwal, Associated Professor, UIAMS, Panjab University who also coordinated the event.









