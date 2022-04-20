Online application, registration for hockey players planned

New Delhi: Hockey India is planning to introduce an open application and registration process for players on its Hockey India Member Unit Portal, it said in a virtual walk-through of the portal for select members of the media on Wednesday.

The national sports federation for hockey had recently introduced the process for its coaches and technical officials.

Additionally, it is also looking to introduce a section for information about the facilities handled by various Member Units on the portal. "All the Hockey India Member Units will be able to share information about their hockey facilities on the Portal," it said.

"We are continually looking to develop the Hockey India Member Unit Portal. Everyone is moving towards paperless and we are a little ahead of the game since we started in September last year," said HI CEO Elena Norman.

"The more we use the portal, the more we realise that we can develop additional tools to make the Portal more user-friendly and assist in the management of the sport. The member units have adopted well to the Hockey India Member Unit Portal and they recognise how the portal is helping them run their units more efficiently."

