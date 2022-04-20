Onion Prices Increased By Rs 350 Per Quintal In Nashik

Nashik: The onion prices increased by Rs 350 per quintal in the lasalgaon wholesale market.

The maximum price was announced at Rs 2,352 per quintal on Thursday.

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan had tweeted that onion export ban had been lifted to stop the fall the onion prices. After lifting the ban on onion export, in Lasalgaon APMC the red quality onion 15,048 quintal arrived in Lasalgaon market today.The red union sole out at minimum Rs 1000 per quintal and maximum Rs 2351 per quintal and avarage price Rs 2,000 per quintal.

On last Tuesday in lasalgaon APMC the onion prices was declined by 100 per quintal and it sold out at the minimum price Rs 901, maximum price Rs 2001 and average price Rs 1,750 per quintal. On Monday about 25,044 quintal onion was arrived in Lasalgaon APMC and it sold out at minimum Rs 1000, maximum Rs 2111 and average price Rs 1,851 per quintal.

After lifting the ban on onion export, onion prices are likely to improve. Past few days the onion price continue to fall in the market committee, worrying the onion growers. Now the farmers and traders welcomed the decision of central government for lifting the ban on onion export.

UNI