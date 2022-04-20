Onion At Rs 100 Per Kg Hits Consumers Hard In Aligarh

Aligarh: The retail price of onions has shot up to Rs 100 per kg, leaving the consumers high and dry.

"We are not willing to buy onions now. In lieu of onion, we have started eating radish," a local told ANI.

"The price of onions should not cross Rs 40 per kg. We are buying onion at Rs 100 per kg. We have drastically reduced our onion consumption," added another local. "The current price of the onion in the market is Rs 80 per kg. It is even Rs 100 per kg at some other places. The price is increasing continuously," said a trader. On November 20, the Union Cabinet had approved the import of 1.2 lakh metric tonnes onion to ease the price in retail market. ANI