ONGC declares results of Q1 FY'18; Reports 10.8% increase in Gas Production and 2.9% increase in Crude Production (QoQ)

Highlights:
· Records 10.8% increase in standalone Natural Gas production; Crude production increases by 2.9%; Net standalone oil and gas production up 6.7 % QoQ
· Notifies 5 new discoveries in Q1 (3 new prospect discoveries and 2 new pool discoveries)
· Gross Revenue ` 19,073 Crore, up 7.2 % QoQ
· Net Profit ` 3,885 Crore, down 8.2 % QoQ
In its 295th Board Meeting held on 27th July, 2017, ONGC Board approved the results for First Quarter (Q1) for fiscal 2017-18 (FY'18) as detailed below:
1. Financial Performance, Q1-FY'18
|Details
|Q1
|Q1
|%
|FY'17
|2017-18
|2016-17
|variation
|Gross Revenue (Rs Crore)
|19,073
|17,784
|7.2
|77,907
|Net Profit (Rs Crore)
|3,885
|4,233
|-8.2
|17,900
|Crude Oil Price-Nominated
|Net Realization (US$/bbl)
|51.03
|46.1
|10.7
|50.27
|Net Realization (Rs/bbl)
|3,290
|3,085
|6.6
|3,372
|Crude Oil Price-JV
|Realization (US$/bbl)
|45.92
|38.9
|18
|44.09
|Realization (Rs/bbl)
|45.92
|38.9
|18
|44.09
|Gas Price
|Price on GCV basis($/mmbtu)
|45.92
|38.9
|18
|44.09
|Particulars
|Actual
|Actual
|% Var
|FY'17
|Q1 FY'18
|Q1 FY'17
|Crude Oil–ONGC (MMT)
|5.31
|5.162
|2.9
|20.886
|Crude Oil–JVs (MMT)
|0.789
|0.85
|-7.2
|3.285
|Condensate (MMT)
|0.345
|0.333
|3.6
|1.363
|Total Crude Oil (MMT)
|6.444
|6.345
|1.6
|25.534
|Gas – ONGC (BCM)
|5.729
|5.172
|10.8
|22.088
|Gas – JVs (BCM)
|0.301
|0.322
|-6.5
|1.182
|Total Gas (BCM)
|6.03
|5.494
|9.8
|23.27
|Value Added Products (KT)
|775
|754
|2.8
|3235
3. Exploratory Performance:
ONGC has notified 5 discoveries in Q1, FY'18 (3 new prospects and 2 new pool discoveries). Out of the five discoveries, three have been made in offshore blocks while two discoveries have been made in onshore blocks.
New Prospect Discoveries:
1. West Matar-1(MRAS) in Matar ML Block in Cambay Basin
The Exploratory well West Matar-1(MRAS) in Matar ML Block in Cambay Basin was drilled to a depth of 2256 m. A sand (GS-9) (Object-I, interval: 2046-2048.50 m) in Hazad Formation (Middle Eocene) on conventional testing flowed Oil @93.98 m3/day and Gas @ 3,497 m3/day through 6 mm bean. This lead has opened up a new area for exploration of Hazad Sands towards West of Matar field.
2. SW-WO-24(WO-24-3,WO-24-C), SWMH ML, Mumbai Offshore Basin
The Exploratory well WO-24-3 (WO-24-C) falling in SWMH ML, Mumbai Offshore was drilled to a depth of 2360 m. Nine zones were identified for testing. Three objects (Object-I, II & III) falling in Basal Clastics, Mukta and Panvel Formation were tested. Object-I (interval: 2292-2295 m, Basal Clastic) flowed Gas @ 3,35,269 m3/day, Condensate @210 bpd, Object-II (interval: 2282-2287 m, Mukta) flowed Gas @ 2,24,224 m3/day, Condensate @146 bpd and Object-III (interval: 2174-2179 m, Panvel, L-VI) flowed Gas @ 43,600 m3/day, Condensate @46.4 bpd through ½" choke respectively. This is a new prospect (SW-WO-24) discovery. Further testing of other objects is in progress.
3. GD-10-1(AA),KG-OS-DW-III PEL Block, KG Offshore Basin
The Exploratory well GD-10-1(AA) falling in KG-OS-DW-III, Nomination PEL Block, KG Offshore Basin was drilled to a depth of 2829 m. Two hydrocarbon zones (sand) in Godavari Clay Formation were identified for testing. Object-I (interval: 2316-2321.50 m) has flowed Gas @ 3,90,484 m3/day through 24/64"choke whereas Object-II (interval: 2182-2188 m, 2193-2205 m) also flowed Gas @ 2,29,222 m3/day through 20/64"choke.
New Pool Discoveries:
1. KU-8(KUAF) in Kunjanban PML, West Tripura, A&AA Basin
The Exploratory well KU-8(KUAF) in Kunjanban PML, West Tripura in A&AA Basin was drilled to a depth of 3,460 m. A sand interval KUP-60 (Object: I 3408-3411 m) in Middle Bhuban Formation (Middle Miocene) on conventional testing flowed Gas @1,47,490 m3/day through 8 mm bean. This lead has improved the prospectivity of Middle Bhuban area and opened up this area for further exploration.
2. GS-29#11(GS-29-AL) in GS-29 Extn. PML,KG Offshore Basin
The Exploratory well GS-29#11(GS-29-AL) in GS-29 Extn. PML, KG Offshore Basin was drilled to a depth of 2718 m. A sand (Object-I, interval: 2018-2029.50 m) in Godavari Clay Formation (Pliocene) on conventional testing flowed Oil @596.66 m3/day and Gas @133,592 m3/day through 32/64" bean. This lead has further augmented the reserve base of Pliocene in GS-29 area and may improve the development viability of the prospect.