ONGC declares results of Q1 FY'18; Reports 10.8% increase in Gas Production and 2.9% increase in Crude Production (QoQ)

3. Exploratory Performance:

ONGC has notified 5 discoveries in Q1, FY'18 (3 new prospects and 2 new pool discoveries). Out of the five discoveries, three have been made in offshore blocks while two discoveries have been made in onshore blocks.

New Prospect Discoveries:

1. West Matar-1(MRAS) in Matar ML Block in Cambay Basin

The Exploratory well West Matar-1(MRAS) in Matar ML Block in Cambay Basin was drilled to a depth of 2256 m. A sand (GS-9) (Object-I, interval: 2046-2048.50 m) in Hazad Formation (Middle Eocene) on conventional testing flowed Oil @93.98 m3/day and Gas @ 3,497 m3/day through 6 mm bean. This lead has opened up a new area for exploration of Hazad Sands towards West of Matar field.

2. SW-WO-24(WO-24-3,WO-24-C), SWMH ML, Mumbai Offshore Basin

The Exploratory well WO-24-3 (WO-24-C) falling in SWMH ML, Mumbai Offshore was drilled to a depth of 2360 m. Nine zones were identified for testing. Three objects (Object-I, II & III) falling in Basal Clastics, Mukta and Panvel Formation were tested. Object-I (interval: 2292-2295 m, Basal Clastic) flowed Gas @ 3,35,269 m3/day, Condensate @210 bpd, Object-II (interval: 2282-2287 m, Mukta) flowed Gas @ 2,24,224 m3/day, Condensate @146 bpd and Object-III (interval: 2174-2179 m, Panvel, L-VI) flowed Gas @ 43,600 m3/day, Condensate @46.4 bpd through ½" choke respectively. This is a new prospect (SW-WO-24) discovery. Further testing of other objects is in progress.

3. GD-10-1(AA),KG-OS-DW-III PEL Block, KG Offshore Basin

The Exploratory well GD-10-1(AA) falling in KG-OS-DW-III, Nomination PEL Block, KG Offshore Basin was drilled to a depth of 2829 m. Two hydrocarbon zones (sand) in Godavari Clay Formation were identified for testing. Object-I (interval: 2316-2321.50 m) has flowed Gas @ 3,90,484 m3/day through 24/64"choke whereas Object-II (interval: 2182-2188 m, 2193-2205 m) also flowed Gas @ 2,29,222 m3/day through 20/64"choke.

New Pool Discoveries:

1. KU-8(KUAF) in Kunjanban PML, West Tripura, A&AA Basin

The Exploratory well KU-8(KUAF) in Kunjanban PML, West Tripura in A&AA Basin was drilled to a depth of 3,460 m. A sand interval KUP-60 (Object: I 3408-3411 m) in Middle Bhuban Formation (Middle Miocene) on conventional testing flowed Gas @1,47,490 m3/day through 8 mm bean. This lead has improved the prospectivity of Middle Bhuban area and opened up this area for further exploration.

2. GS-29#11(GS-29-AL) in GS-29 Extn. PML,KG Offshore Basin

The Exploratory well GS-29#11(GS-29-AL) in GS-29 Extn. PML, KG Offshore Basin was drilled to a depth of 2718 m. A sand (Object-I, interval: 2018-2029.50 m) in Godavari Clay Formation (Pliocene) on conventional testing flowed Oil @596.66 m3/day and Gas @133,592 m3/day through 32/64" bean. This lead has further augmented the reserve base of Pliocene in GS-29 area and may improve the development viability of the prospect.