    ONGC declares results of Q1 FY'18; Reports 10.8% increase in Gas Production and 2.9% increase in Crude Production (QoQ)

    April20/ 2022


    Highlights:

    · Records 10.8% increase in standalone Natural Gas production; Crude production increases by 2.9%; Net standalone oil and gas production up 6.7 % QoQ

    · Notifies 5 new discoveries in Q1 (3 new prospect discoveries and 2 new pool discoveries)

    · Gross Revenue ` 19,073 Crore, up 7.2 % QoQ

    · Net Profit ` 3,885 Crore, down 8.2 % QoQ

    In its 295th Board Meeting held on 27th July, 2017, ONGC Board approved the results for First Quarter (Q1) for fiscal 2017-18 (FY'18) as detailed below:

    1. Financial Performance, Q1-FY'18

    Details Q1 Q1 % FY'17
    2017-18 2016-17 variation
    Gross Revenue (Rs Crore) 19,073 17,784 7.2 77,907
    Net Profit (Rs Crore) 3,885 4,233 -8.2 17,900
    Crude Oil Price-Nominated
    Net Realization (US$/bbl) 51.03 46.1 10.7 50.27
    Net Realization (Rs/bbl) 3,290 3,085 6.6 3,372
    Crude Oil Price-JV
    Realization (US$/bbl) 45.92 38.9 18 44.09
    Realization (Rs/bbl) 45.92 38.9 18 44.09
    Gas Price
    Price on GCV basis($/mmbtu) 45.92 38.9 18 44.09

    2. Production Performance, Q1- FY'18
    Particulars Actual Actual % Var FY'17
    Q1 FY'18 Q1 FY'17
    Crude Oil–ONGC (MMT) 5.31 5.162 2.9 20.886
    Crude Oil–JVs (MMT) 0.789 0.85 -7.2 3.285
    Condensate (MMT) 0.345 0.333 3.6 1.363
    Total Crude Oil (MMT) 6.444 6.345 1.6 25.534
    Gas – ONGC (BCM) 5.729 5.172 10.8 22.088
    Gas – JVs (BCM) 0.301 0.322 -6.5 1.182
    Total Gas (BCM) 6.03 5.494 9.8 23.27
    Value Added Products (KT) 775 754 2.8 3235

    3. Exploratory Performance:

    ONGC has notified 5 discoveries in Q1, FY'18 (3 new prospects and 2 new pool discoveries). Out of the five discoveries, three have been made in offshore blocks while two discoveries have been made in onshore blocks.

    New Prospect Discoveries:

    1. West Matar-1(MRAS) in Matar ML Block in Cambay Basin

    The Exploratory well West Matar-1(MRAS) in Matar ML Block in Cambay Basin was drilled to a depth of 2256 m. A sand (GS-9) (Object-I, interval: 2046-2048.50 m) in Hazad Formation (Middle Eocene) on conventional testing flowed Oil @93.98 m3/day and Gas @ 3,497 m3/day through 6 mm bean. This lead has opened up a new area for exploration of Hazad Sands towards West of Matar field.

    2. SW-WO-24(WO-24-3,WO-24-C), SWMH ML, Mumbai Offshore Basin

    The Exploratory well WO-24-3 (WO-24-C) falling in SWMH ML, Mumbai Offshore was drilled to a depth of 2360 m. Nine zones were identified for testing. Three objects (Object-I, II & III) falling in Basal Clastics, Mukta and Panvel Formation were tested. Object-I (interval: 2292-2295 m, Basal Clastic) flowed Gas @ 3,35,269 m3/day, Condensate @210 bpd, Object-II (interval: 2282-2287 m, Mukta) flowed Gas @ 2,24,224 m3/day, Condensate @146 bpd and Object-III (interval: 2174-2179 m, Panvel, L-VI) flowed Gas @ 43,600 m3/day, Condensate @46.4 bpd through ½" choke respectively. This is a new prospect (SW-WO-24) discovery. Further testing of other objects is in progress.

    3. GD-10-1(AA),KG-OS-DW-III PEL Block, KG Offshore Basin

    The Exploratory well GD-10-1(AA) falling in KG-OS-DW-III, Nomination PEL Block, KG Offshore Basin was drilled to a depth of 2829 m. Two hydrocarbon zones (sand) in Godavari Clay Formation were identified for testing. Object-I (interval: 2316-2321.50 m) has flowed Gas @ 3,90,484 m3/day through 24/64"choke whereas Object-II (interval: 2182-2188 m, 2193-2205 m) also flowed Gas @ 2,29,222 m3/day through 20/64"choke.

    New Pool Discoveries:

    1. KU-8(KUAF) in Kunjanban PML, West Tripura, A&AA Basin

    The Exploratory well KU-8(KUAF) in Kunjanban PML, West Tripura in A&AA Basin was drilled to a depth of 3,460 m. A sand interval KUP-60 (Object: I 3408-3411 m) in Middle Bhuban Formation (Middle Miocene) on conventional testing flowed Gas @1,47,490 m3/day through 8 mm bean. This lead has improved the prospectivity of Middle Bhuban area and opened up this area for further exploration.

    2. GS-29#11(GS-29-AL) in GS-29 Extn. PML,KG Offshore Basin

    The Exploratory well GS-29#11(GS-29-AL) in GS-29 Extn. PML, KG Offshore Basin was drilled to a depth of 2718 m. A sand (Object-I, interval: 2018-2029.50 m) in Godavari Clay Formation (Pliocene) on conventional testing flowed Oil @596.66 m3/day and Gas @133,592 m3/day through 32/64" bean. This lead has further augmented the reserve base of Pliocene in GS-29 area and may improve the development viability of the prospect.

