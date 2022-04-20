ONGC Awarded Oil & Gas Exploration Company Of The Year 2019 By FIPI

Dehradun / New Delhi: Energy major Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) received the Federation of Indian Petroleum Industries (FIPI) Oil & Gas Exploration Company of the Year 2019 Award on 2 December 2019. The Energy Maharatna was conferred the coveted award for being the leading performer in Exploration, while complying with the norms of occupational health and safety.

ONGC Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Mr Shashi Shanker, Director (HR) Dr Alka Mittal, Director (Finance) Mr Subhash Kumar and Director (Onshore) Mr Sanjay Kumar Moitra received the prestigious award from Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Steel Mr Dharmendra Pradhan. Also present during the ceremony were FIPI Chairman and IOCL Chairman Mr Sanjiv Singh, FIPI Director General Dr R K Malhotra and FIPI Director (Exploration and Production) Mr T K Sengupta. The FIPI Oil and Gas Awards 2019 were more competitive this year, witnessing 167 nominations compared to 128 nominations in the previous year. The knowledge partner of FIPI in selecting the awardees of this year's awards was US management consulting firm Boston Consulting Group (BCG).