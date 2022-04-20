OnePlus partners Snapchat to create Diwali special AR lens

New Delhi: OnePlus on Friday launched a special Diwali campaign in collaboration with Snapchat to create special Augmented Reality Lens that will allow users to share the joy of Diwali from the safety and comfort of their homes.

The special Snapchat Lens will help transform festive wishes into Bubbles of positivity that can be released into the sky alongside virtual fireworks and Diwali greetings.

"Through this campaign with Snapchat, we wanted to enable users across the world to celebrate the festival of lights in a safe and secure manner during the time of social distancing," Siddhant Narayan, Head of Marketing, OnePlus India said in a statement.





OnePlus's Snapchat's AR Lenses are live and available to Snapchatters across India

When Snapchatters open the lens, they will be presented with words of positivity, such as Peace, Joy, Hope etc. to send out to their loved ones this Diwali. Upon selecting the words, they will be prompted to 'Open your palm to release the wishes'.

Snapchat's Hand Gesture recognition technology will then allow them to release these words, seeing them float up to the sky and form part of a custom Diwali message to share with their friends and family members.

According to the company, the campaign will transcend boundaries, cultures and locations bring people together using the power of technology to keep people connected during the time of social distancing.

"By partnering with OnePlus and using hand recognition technology we hope that this special Diwali AR campaign will allow us to spread a little more happiness and positivity even when it's not possible to be together in person," Prashant Halbe, Creative Strategy Lead, Snap India, added.

—IANS