OnePlus launches affordable premium 'Nord' in India at Rs 24,999

New Delhi: OnePlus on Tuesday, launched an affordable premium smartphone OnePlus Nord at a starting price of Rs 24,999 for the base 6GB+64GB model in the India market.

The 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB models will be available for Rs 27,999 and Rs 29,999, respectively.

The smartphone will go on sale via Amazon India and OnePlus.in starting August 4. However, the base 6GB + 64GB model won't be available until September.

The device will be open for pre-booking starting July 22 at OnePlus Experience Stores and on Amazon.in starting July 28.

"We are excited to finally bring a more accessible OnePlus smartphone that confidently stands alongside other products in the OnePlus family," said Pete Lau, Founder and CEO of OnePlus.

"The OnePlus Nord combines a flagship camera along with our signature features such as the 90 Hz Fluid Display, OxygenOS, and Warp Charge 30T to deliver a best-in-class smartphone experience".

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus Nord runs Android 10-based OxygenOS 10.5.

The smartphone features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio.

The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and supports features including Night Mode, Reading Mode, and Video Enhancer.

The phone is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, paired with Adreno 620 GPU and up to 12GB RAM and comes with up to 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage that doesn't support expansion via a microSD card.

The smartphone packs a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary sensor, a 2MP macro shooter and a 5MP depth shooter.

The device houses a dual selfie camera setup at the front, a 32MP primary sensor and an 8MP secondary sensor.

OnePlus has brought the OnePlus Buds as its first truly wireless (TWS) earbuds for Rs 4,990.

—IANS