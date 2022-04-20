One Youth Lynched, Another Assaulted Over Rumours Of Being Child Lifters

Ferozabad/Mathura: Irate people protested in Ferozabad and Mathura following assault of youths for being child lifters on Friday. A youth, identified as Zaffarudin, died in the hospital on Saturday morning in Ferozabad when he was beaten up badly by a mob charging him to be a child lifter. A mob blocked the national highway 2 after the informed of the youth's death received on Saturday morning but after security force intervention, it was removed. In an other similar incident in Mathura , a youth of Lakhimpur Kheri was beaten up badly in Nagla Chandrabhan area. The victim identified as Rajesh Kumar Verma, was a labourer and had come to Mathura-Vrindavan for religious tourism.

Police saved the youth from the mob and a FIR has been registered against some youths for beating up the labourer. Meanwhile, SSP Mathura Salabh Mathur has deployed security forces at sensitive places in view of the rumour about child lifters. UNI