One year of '2 States', Alia Bhatt wistful

New Delhi: It has been one year since the romantic film '2 States' released. The film based on Chetan Bhagat's eponymous book did well at the box office and the lead pair Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor were liked by many. The chemistry between the actors was palpable and was well appreciated. Alia woke up this morning to feel nostalgic about the film since it is the first anniversary of the film release. The film also starred Amrita Singh, Revathy, Ronit Roy and Shiv Kumar Subramaniam, and was helmed by Abhishek Varman