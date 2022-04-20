One-Week Compulsory Training Course On Insect-Pest Management

Dehradun: Forest Research Institute, Dehradun is organizing training on "Insect pest Management in Forest Nurseries, Plantation and Natural Forests" to Forest officials from different states; financial support was provided by Ministry of Environment Forest & Climate Change , New Delhi. The main objective of training was to discuss various issues on Forest Insect pest management and to share the recent advances in pest management with stakeholders.

The training programme was inaugurated by Dr. S.C. Gairola, Director General of ICFRE. In his inaugural address, He highlighted the importance of Insect-pest management in forestry science. He also expressed his concern on the effect of climate change on insect pest's incidences in nurseries, plantations and natural forests, as the climate changes may also triggers organisms to find new and more vulnerable hosts. There will be more rapid development and growth rates or high fecundity and more number of generations per seasons. Many insect species will extend their ranges towards higher altitude. He also emphasized that the knowledge on insect - pests are very important under changing climatic conditions as the Entomological problems are critical in disturbing the productivity of our forests because during every stage in the tree growth, from the seeds to the finished products, insect problems are persistently encountered.

Shri A. S. Rawat Director, Forest Research Institute also introduced the participants on the impact of Pests and diseases in plantations in quantitative term and highlighted their significance by economic loss caused by them. In recent years there have been several epidemics of insect and diseases causing economic damage to forest trees in India. The important examples are epidemic of Sal heartwood borer in sal, Teak defoliators in teak forest and Gall-inducing wasp (Letocybe invasa) in Eucalyptus plantation. He also expressed concern on indiscriminate application of pesticides which has resulted in resistance and resurgence of insect pests, environmental pollution and problems related to human health.

Dr. A.P. Singh, Course coordinator, outlined the various aspects to be covered and field visits to be undertaken during training period.

At the end of inaugural session Dr. Mohd. Yousuf, Head Forest protection Division, presented the vote of thanks.