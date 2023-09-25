One Week Compulsory Training Course For IFS Officers

Dehradun (The Hawk): The Extension Division, ICFRE-Forest Research Institute, Dehradun is conducting a Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change sponsored One Week Compulsory Training Course "Role of Agroforestry in Land Management" for officers of Indian Forest Service. At outset, Ms. Richa Misra, IFS, Head, Extension Division and Course Director welcomed all the participants and invited Dr. Renu Singh, IFS, Director, ICFRE-FRI for the inaugural address. Dr. Renu Singh, IFS, Director, ICFRE-FRI spoke on the importance of agroforestry in soil management and better utilization of farmland to enhance the productivity and income by integration of trees with agricultural crops. She mentioned that a large geographical area is under degradation and farmers are unable to grow their crops. In this context, agroforestry can be a boon in restoration of these barren fallow lands. She stated that the training will certainly be helpful in exposing them to a gamut of issues facing the agroforestry sector as well as helping in its extension in the field.

This was followed by sessions by Sh. R. K. Sapra, IFS who spoke on Agroforestry Policy, Dr. S.K. Dhyani on Role of Agroforestry in meeting National and International Commitments and Dr. Ajay Thakur on the Potential of bamboo based agroforestry in land reclamation. The training will continue till 29th September, 2023.

