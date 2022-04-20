    Menu
    One Tests Positive At IIT Roorkee

    April20/ 2022


    Roorkee (The Hawk): One person in the Finance and Accounts Office of IIT Roorkee has tested positive for COVID-19 in the rapid antigen test. He had not come to the office for the last 7 days. He has been admitted to the Civil Hospital Saharanpur while his confirmatory RT PCR test is still awaited. As a precautionary measure, the concerned office has been closed till Sunday.

