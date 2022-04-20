Roorkee (The Hawk): One person in the Finance and Accounts Office of IIT Roorkee has tested positive for COVID-19 in the rapid antigen test. He had not come to the office for the last 7 days. He has been admitted to the Civil Hospital Saharanpur while his confirmatory RT PCR test is still awaited. As a precautionary measure, the concerned office has been closed till Sunday.
States & UTs
One Tests Positive At IIT Roorkee
April20/ 2022
Categories :States & UTsTags :
Related Post
- May12/ 2023
- May12/ 2023
- May12/ 2023
- May12/ 2023
- May12/ 2023
- May12/ 2023
- May11/ 2023
- May11/ 2023
- May11/ 2023
- May11/ 2023