One Stop Shop Keeps Investors Perspective Ahead: Commissioner BIP

Review and orientation meeting held for 'OSS.

New Delhi (The Hawk): In view of Rajasthan Government's objective to further strengthen the investment environment in state, the One Stop Shop is providing consideration to investors perspective. Through OSS the state government has brought its 14 department and instrumentalities together for fast track disposal of investment proposals, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had recently launched the OSS portal "rajnivesh.rajasthan.gov.in" to make the services available online. A review of the progress was held at Udhyog Bhawan Jaipur under chairmanship of Investment Commissioner Archana Singh,

"The state government is working towards improving investment environment in the state, at department level too we must show consideration towards investors perspective while dealing with an application," said the investment commissioner while addressing officers from the concerned departments present at the review meeting. The officials were also asked to create awareness among their department and applicants towards provisions and objectives of the One Stop Shop.

Established under Bureau of Investment Promotion, the OSS has officials nominated from departments of Urban Development and housing, Revenue, Energy, Environment, Medical and Health, Local Self Governance, Industries, PHED, Labour, Tourism, Factory and Boiler Inspection, Consumer Affairs, Public Works and RIICO. Most of the investment proposals in the state are related to these departments or are dependent on approvals and clearances. The Ashok Gehlot government had previously extended relief to new micro, medium and small enterprises from clearances and approvals by state government for initial three years, OSS makes the clearance system more transparent and effective.

As OSS establishes a time-bound clearance system for investment application, the OSS portal is also a one-stop for information/ registration/ approval/ tracking centre for clearances/approvals. The portal will also provide an electronic-based transparent system for online submission and tracking of applications including e-Payments. It will also provide updated information relating to relevant rules, regulations, orders and policy initiatives and schemes for guidance of investors. The nominated officials of the department were also provided an orientation of the portal by senior project officer Rajeev Gujral from Department of Information Technology and Communication.