One Shot Dead Two Others 'Commit Suicide' In Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar: A 35-year-old man was found shot dead Saturday, while two others, including a farmer, allegedly committed suicide in three separate incidents in Muzaffarnagar district, police said.

The man, identified as Sartaj, a tailor by profession, was found shot dead in Bhensi village under Khatoli police station of the district, the police said.

Sartaj was last seen going out of his tailoring shop Friday along with two unknown persons, police said, adding his bullet-ridden body was found Saturday.

As Sartaj failed to return home till late Friday evening, his family members lodged a complaint with the police about him having gone missing, police said, adding his body has been sent for autopsy. In another incident, another 35-year-old man, a farmer by profession was found hanging from the ceiling of his house at at Shakarpur village under Purkazi police station in the district, Station House Officer Rizwan Ahmad said. The deceased was identified as Ravinder, said the SHO, adding no suicide note was found at the scene of the incident. In yet another incident of apparent suicide, the body of a 50-year-old man, working as a guard for a sugar mill in Mansurpur area, was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his room. The guard was identified as Bachcha Gupta, a native of Basti district in Uttar Pradesh. No suicide not was found in this case either. The police are investigating investigations all the three cases. PTI