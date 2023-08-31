    Menu
    One Person Missing, Another Injured As Car Falls Into River In Uttarakhand

    Inam Ansari
    August31/ 2023
    Rudraprayag: One person is missing while another sustained injuries after their car fell into a river in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district, the state’s emergency operation centre said on Thursday.
    The accident occurred on the Jawadi bypass near Jwalpa hotel on Wednesday night, it said, adding that the car plunged 70-80 metres from the road.
    Pramod Singh Jagwan (39) has been missing since the accident and Ravindra Singh Rana (35) is undergoing treatment at the Rudraprayag district hospital, the centre said.
    Both are residents of Sumadi village in Rudraprayag.
    The emergency operation centre said State Disaster Response Force personnel are scouring the river in search of Jagwan. —PTI 

