One Nation, One Election Will Ensure Prosperity, Stability Of Democracy: CM Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed happiness over the formation of a committee by the central government for "One Nation, One Election" and said that this decision would ensure the prosperity and stability of democracy.

The Chief Minister further termed the process of One-Nation One Election as an ‘innovative initiative’ and described it as the ‘need of the hour.’

He also said that every citizen's life will be enriched by this initiative.

CM Yogi stated that stability is of utmost importance in the country. He said that in a democratic system, a dynamic government is also required, along with stability. He mentioned that, from this point of view, the One Nation, One Election is a commendable effort.

“It is a pleasure to know that a committee has been formed for One Nation-One Election under the chairmanship of former President Ram Nath Kovind. On behalf of the people of Uttar Pradesh, I express my heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this innovative initiative," he said.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister mentioned that, from the point of view of a state like Uttar Pradesh, it's essential because frequent elections hinder development work. He said that it becomes necessary to conduct Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, and all other elections simultaneously, which takes at least a month and a half, and hampers the pace of development or policy decisions.

“This is an excellent initiative that will not only accelerate development but will also ensure the prosperity and stability of democracy, benefiting the lives of every citizen. I welcome this wholeheartedly”, he said. —ANI