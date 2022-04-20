One must be restrained and sensitive while in power: Modi

New Delhi: The Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that one has to be restrained and sensitive while in power.

Addressing the Visva-Bharati University convocation virtually, the Prime Minister said, "Responsibility comes with knowledge and power. Just as one has to be restrained and sensitive while in power, every scholar also has to be responsible towards those who do not have knowledge."

Addressing the students, he said, "Your knowledge and skill can make a nation proud or can push society into the darkness of slander and ruin."

"Many who are spreading terror and violence across the world are highly educated, highly skilled. On the other hand there are people who are risking their lives and are stationed at hospitals and labs to save people from a pandemic like Covid," Modi said.

He explained that this is not about ideology but mindset, whether it is positive or negative, there is scope for both and paths are open for both.

He urged the students to decide whether they want to be part of the problem or the solution. "If you put the nation first, then every decision will move towards some solution," he said.

The Prime Minister advised the students not to be afraid of taking a decision. "As long as the youth of the country have the passion to innovate, take risks and move forward, there is no worry about the future of the country," he said.

Calling Bengal an inspiration for "Ek Bharat-Shreshth Bharat", the Prime Minister said that the Visva Bharati University will play a big role in the 21st century knowledge economy, taking Indian knowledge and identity to every corner of the world.

Modi called upon the students of the prestigious institute to prepare a vision document for next 25 years about the 25 biggest goals of Visva Bharati in 2047.

The PM also urged the students to always remember that knowledge, thought and skill are not static but a dynamic and continuous process.

He pointed out that Visva Bharati for Gurudev (Rabindranath Tagore) was not just a knowledge imparting institution but an attempt to reach the topmost goal of Indian culture, which is to achieve oneself.

"Success and failure do not determine our present and future. You may not get the results you thought after a decision, but you should not be afraid to take a decision."

Highlighting the importance of knowledge, Modi said, "You will always have to remember that 'knowledge, education and skill' are not static, it is a continuous process. There will always be scope for 'course correction'."

Highlighting Bengal contribution in education, Modi said, "Bengal has led the country in advancing India's rich knowledge and science in the past. Bengal has been the site of inspiration for the best of India and also a place of work."

Referring to the National Education Policy (NEP), the Prime Minister said, "The new NEP, apart from breaking the old shackles, have given the students complete freedom to show their ability. This education policy gives you the freedom to read different subjects in your language."

"The policy promotes entrepreneurship and self-employment, research and innovation. This education policy is a major milestone in the making of an Aatmnirbhar Bharat," said the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister mentioned that scholars have recently been given free access to lakhs of journals by the Government.

"This year's Budget has proposed Rs 50 thousand crore in five years for research through the National Research Foundation. This Education Policy has made provision for the Gender Inclusion Fund that will give girls new confidence. Higher dropout rate of girls was studied and arrangements made for entry-exit options and yearly credit in the degree courses," he said.

The Prime Minister called upon students to find ways to make nearby villages Aatmnirbhar and take their products globally.

—IANS