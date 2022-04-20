One more warning on Trump's 'misleading' tweet

Moscow: Twitter on Friday added yet another notice of potentially 'misleading' information to a Twitter post by US President Donald Trump, who claimed that observers were obstructed from overseeing vote counting.

This is the 12th tweet since November 4 to be hidden by the microblogging site. Viewers must click through a notice to be able to view the content.

"I easily WIN the Presidency of the United States with LEGAL VOTES CAST. The OBSERVERS were not allowed, in any way, shape, or form, to do their job and therefore, votes accepted during this period must be determined to be ILLEGAL VOTES. U.S. Supreme Court should decide!" Trump tweeted, prompting the warning label.

The president then hit out at Twitter and Section 230, the foundational legislature that separates between internet platforms and publishers.

"Twitter is out of control, made possible through the government gift of Section 230!" Trump said via Twitter.

Previously-hidden Trump tweets contained claims of voter fraud, vote duping and the suppression of votes for him.

Trump has threatened litigation against the counting of any votes received after Election Day, although many states have allowed the reception of ballots sent before November 3 until Friday.

The US presidential election is going down to the wire as Trump and Democratic contender Joe Biden are virtually neck-and-neck in key swing states.

Counting continues with all eyes on Pennsylvania and Georgia, which offer 20 and 16 electoral college votes, respectively, and where the total difference in ballots is less than 20,000, according to NBC News.



—UNI