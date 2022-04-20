One More U'khand MLA Tests Positive For COVID-19

Dehradun: The BJP''s Raipur MLA Umesh Sharma Kau said on Saturday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The legislator also advised his friends and acquaintances, who had come in contact with him recently, to go for a coronavirus test and stay safe. "I am going into self-isolation at home after testing positive for COVID-19," Kau said in a letter to the Chief Medical Superintendent of the Community Health Centre in Raipur on Saturday.

Several MLAs have tested positive for the viral disease in Uttarakhand in recent weeks, including state BJP president Bansidhar Bhagat, Cabinet Minister Madan Kaushik, Vinod Chamoli and Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion. —PTI