One More Tests Positive In UP's Etah, Total Reaches Nine

Etah: With another individual testing positive, the number of patients infected by the novel coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Etah reached nine on Saturday.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Ajay Agarwal said that the patient is a resident of the Kyar Simrau village in the Jalesar police station area of the Etah district. He had been quarantined at the JLN college in Etah on April 28.

Dr Agarwal said the village will be declared as a hot-spot and after sealing and sanitizing the whole village, a medical check-up of the people living nearby will also be conducted. The family members and contacts of the patient will be quarantined. UNI