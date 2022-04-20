One More Tests Positive For COVID-19 In U'khand

Dehradun: : One more person has tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Sunday, as per information provided by the State Health Department.

The patient is from Dehradun district. With this the total number of cases in the state has risen to 60, according to the Uttarakhand Health Department. The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country is now at 40,263, including 28,070 active cases.

So far, 10,886 patients have either been cured or discharged while 1,306 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per data provided by the Ministry of Health. —ANI