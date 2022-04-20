One More Tests Positive For Coronavirus In Uttarakhand

Kotdwar: One more person tested positive for coronavirus in Uttarakhand on Wednesday, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the state to five.

A 26-year-old man, who had returned recently arrived from Spain, has tested positive for the disease, Pauri''s Chief Medical Officer Manoj Bahukhandi said.

The man who hails from Dugadda in Pauri district was admitted to Kotdwar base hospital on March 19, he said.

Test results of his swab samples arrived from the designated lab in Haldwani on Wednesday confirming that he was positive, the CMO said.

His family members are in home quarantine and people who came into contact with him are being traced, he said. This is the fifth case of coronavirus from Uttarakhand. Three IFS probationers and a foreigner have tested positive for the disease in the state earlier. PTI