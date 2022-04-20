One More Tests Positive For Coronavirus In U'khand

Dehradun: One more person tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Wednesday, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the state so far to 55. One new positive case of COVID-19 was detected in Udham Singh Nagar district, the state health department''s bulletin said. The sample was tested at a lab in Haldwani. With this case, the total number of positive cases in the state till date has risen to 55, it said, adding that 36 people have already recovered. Active coronavirus cases in the state stand at 19, the bulletin said. PTI



