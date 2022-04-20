One More Test Positive For Coronavirus In UP, Count Rise To 38: Official

Lucknow: One more person has tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, taking the number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 38, a senior health official said on Wednesday.

The official said that 11 of the 38 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals.

"One fresh case was found positive for coronavirus on Wednesday. The total number of cases have now reached 38, including eight in Agra, three in Ghaziabad, 11 in Noida, eight in Lucknow , two in Pilibhit and one each in Lakhimpur Kheri, Moradabad, Varanasi, Kanpur, Jaunpur and, Shamli," he said.

Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan told reporters here that those cured include seven people from Agra, two from Ghaziabad and one each from Lucknow and Noida, and added that the condition of other people who are undergoing treatment is stable.

Elaborating on the arrangements made in Uttar Pradesh hospitals to treat suspected cases, Mohan said the state presently has 6,000 isolation beds and their number will soon be increased to over 12,000 and the state has 6,000 quarantine beds. PTI



