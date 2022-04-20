One More Succumbs To SARS-CoV-2 Infection In U’khand, Active Cases 394

Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On September 4, 2021

Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 3,43,084 on Saturday at 6.00 PM as 14 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 3,29,251 cured and recovered patients, while the number of active cases in the state further shot up to 393 (394, in fact). The state’s toll rose to 7,388 as one more succumbed to SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the number of those migrated out of State remained the same i e 6,052. Total number of patients treated and recuperated today stood at 30. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State went up marginally to 95.97%; it continued to lag behind the pan-India average of 97.43%, 98.6% in UP, its parent State, 96.66% in Delhi, 98.65% in Haryana and 99.44% in not-too-distant Gurugram—the highest recovery rate registered in India. Bhopal with 99.13% followed it. The daily positivity rate in Uttarakhand which dramatically came down to 0.18% fortythree days back straight from 5.70% a day before stood at 0.07% today vis-a-vis pan-India’s 2.50%, UP’s 0.01%, Delhi’s 0.05% and Gurugram’s 1%. A very high death rate of 2.15% has woefully come to stay for months together in Uttarakhand against Delhi’s 1.74%, Haryana’s 1.24%, Gurugram’s 0.4% and all-India average of 1.34%. District Dehradun reported the maximum number of 8 fresh cases, whereas Nainital and Pauri Garhwal followed with 2 each. That apart, 1 case each was detected in Haridwar and Uttarkashi and 0 (Nil) each in Almora, Bageshwar, Chamoli, Champawat, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag, Tehri Garhwal and U S Nagar.