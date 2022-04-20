One more dies of coronavirus in Pondy, toll mounts to 611

Puducherry: Puducherry logged 53 fresh cases of COVID-19 and one related death on Tuesday, raising the overall tally to 37,020. Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao told reporters that a 45-year-old man died of the viral infection in JIPMER here during the last twenty four hours ending 10 am today, pushing the toll to 611. Rao said of the total 37,020 cases,the active cases were 439 while 35,970 patients recovered and were discharged so far. Rao said the fatality and recovery rates were 1.65 percent and 97.16 percent respectively. He said 72 patients were discharged from hospitals during the last 24 hours. Rao also pointed out that of the total 53 new cases reported today 23 were from Puducherry, nine in Karaikal and two in Mahe. Yanam region had 10 patients in hospital and nine in home isolation.

