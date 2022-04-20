One more COVID-19 patient dies in U'khand

Dehradun: One more COVID-19 patient died in Uttarakhand on Saturday, as the number of people testing positive for the infection rose to 2,278 with 101 fresh cases, a state health department bullentin said.

A 66-year-old woman, who had tested positive for COVID-19, died at Sushila Tiwari Hospital in Haldwani, it said.

Apart from COVID-19, she was suffering from type 2 diabetes mellitus, acute respiratory infection and multi organ dysfunction syndrome, the bulletin said, citing her death summary received from the hospital where she was admitted on June 16.

























Meanwhile, 101 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the state, taking the tally to 2,278, out of which 1,433 people have been discharged after recovery.

Dehradun district reported 33 positive cases, Tehri 24, Udham Singh Nagar and Uttarkashi 12 each, Chamoli 7, Almora 6, Rudraprayag 4, Pauri 2 and Haridwar one, the bulletin said.

—PTI