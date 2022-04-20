One More COVID-19 Death In Noida, Infection Tally Crosses 21,000-Mark

Noida: Uttar Pradesh''s Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded one more COVID-19 fatality pushing its death toll to 74, while the district''s infection tally surged to 21,166 with 175 new cases on Friday, official data showed.

Active cases came down to 1,401, the third highest in the state, from 1,411, the previous day, according to the data released by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department for a 24-hour period.

A total of 186 more patients got discharged during the period in Gautam Buddh Nagar with the overall recoveries reaching 19,691, the fifth highest in the state, it showed.

With the death toll reaching 74, Gautam Buddh Nagar now has a mortality rate of 0.34 per cent. The recovery rate of patients reached 93.03 per cent, the statistics showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases in the state rose to 23,357 on Friday from 22,757 on Thursday, 21,954 on Wednesday, 22,166 on Tuesday, 22,603 on Monday and 22,967 on Sunday, according to the data.

The overall recoveries in the state reached 4,91,131 as the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 7,500 on Friday, the data showed. —PTI