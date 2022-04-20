One More Accused In Bijepur By-Election Murder Case Held

Sambalpur: Bargarh police have arrested Banti alias Ayushman Purohit (28) from his Sambalpur residence on the charge of his involvement in a murder case during Bijepur by election violence last year.

The violence took place on February 22, 2018 night at Banabira Ashram under Sohela police station when electioneering was on for the high profile Bijepur by-election after untimely death of MLA Subal Sahu.

In a gang attack on BJD supporters and brother of odisha labour minister Susanta Singh, three others were critically injured. One Dielswar Sahu alias Magi however, succumbed to the injuries while undergoing treatment. Police had arrested 10 persons in this case including former BJP minister Jayanarayan Mishra of Sambalpur who is on bail now on health ground. Police was in search of six other accused persons and arrested Banti from Sambalpur on Tuesday, SDPO LN Panda said. Banti was remanded to judicial custody after his bail petition was rejected. After the murder case, Banti absconded from his home and was staying in different metro cities of the country. The police came to know about his presence in Sambalpur after 11 months and formed a team to nab him and finally managed to arrest him. Police said at least 10 criminal cases of grievous nature iwere pending against him in Sambalpur town police station and one case in Khetrajpur police station against Banti," Panda, the SDPO said. UNI