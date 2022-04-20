One-million-year-old elephant tusk found in Pakistan

Islamabad:�A paleontological team in Pakistan claims to have discovered a 1.1-million-year-old elephant tusk, measuring about eight feet in length, in Punjab province. The elephant tusk belonged to an extinct genus of the elephant family, Stegodon, researchers said. A team at Punjab University's zoology department has been engaged in research and excavation in Gujrat-Kharian area, Dawn reported. "The research scholars of zoology department have long been working at Pabbi of Rajo, Kharian and Sahawa and discovered a number of ancient fossils," Professor Muhammad Akthar said. The team discovered 1.1-million-year-old elephant tusk belonging to an extinct genus of elephant family - Stegodon, said Akthar. "It measures approximately eight feet long and 8 inches in diameter. It is the largest tusk of this elephant species ever found in Pakistan and belongs to an old individual," he said. Akthar said bovid skulls with associated isolated teeth were recovered from Punjan Sher Shahana, Gujrat, from where the elephant skull was recovered previously. The skull and teeth belonged to Reduncine, a relative of antelopes of cattle family, he said.